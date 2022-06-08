Carly Rae Jepsen announces tour stop at Arlington Theatre

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Multi-platinum Grammy singer/songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen announced that her "The So Nice Tour" will make a stop at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara at the end of October.

This will be Jepsen's first North American headline tour since 2019, and tickets for the October 20 show will go on sale Friday, June 10 via AXS.com. Presale tickets went on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m., and fans can register for artist presale codes on Jepsen's tour dates page.

Through a partnership with PLUS1, $1 from every ticket sold will go toward The Ally Coalition's work to support homeless and at-risk LGBTQ youth, according to Goldenvoice.

Jepsen recently released her highly-anticipated single "Western Wind," which she first performed at Coachella earlier this year.