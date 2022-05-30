Hundreds of tourists enjoy Memorial Day in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Hundreds of tourists from all walks of life ventured out to Santa Barbara to celebrate the long Memorial Day weekend.

Couples, families, and solo travelers seemed to be enjoying the sun, the food, and the ocean views.

Maribel Olguin, who visited from Phoenix, Arizona, said "I love Santa Barbara because the views of the sea are amazing.”

Viren Verma, an enthusiastic kid, was happy to be spending the time with his family from India. According to Verma, the best part of his Santa Barbara trip was the food-- specifically, the sea salt chips.

Visitors from overseas can now check Santa Barbara off their bucket list. Simone Andruchia flew to California from Rome, Italy. He said “I come from Italy, and we are visiting Santa Barbara for a trip, and we are really enjoying it. It’s really nice and the weather is so warm.”

For more information on fun things to do on your next trip in Santa Barbara, visit santabarbaraca.com .