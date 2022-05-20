Annual 5K race brought brain injury survivors together in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center hosted its 8th annual Run, Walk & Roll race in Santa Barbara on Thursday morning, bringing a community of brain injury survivors and supporters together.

The event marked Jodi House's first in-person event since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and about 50 people participated in either the 5K or one-mile course, said Kelly Brickey, spokeswoman for Jodi House.

Jodi House staff at the 8th annual Run, Walk & Roll. Credit: Jodi House

Participants ran, walked, and rolled along either a 5K or one-mile path beginning at Chase Palm Park in Santa Barbara, and some Jodi House members completed their adventure through a hybrid event option, Brickey said.

After the event, South Coast Deli provided lunch to the participants to celebrate.