Bob Dylan to return to Santa Barbara Bowl in June

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Bob Dylan is set to return to the Santa Barbara Bowl for his three-year worldwide "Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour" at the end of June.

Dylan is scheduled to play on June 22, and general public tickets go on sale on May 20 at 11 a.m. via AXS.com.

The show will be a phone-free experience, meaning that the use of cell phones, smart watches, cameras, and recording devices will not be allowed in the performance space, according to Goldenvoice.

All phones will be secured in Yondr pouches upon arrival at the venue and not opened until the end of the event. The guests can still maintain possessions of their phones at all times and can use them at designated phone use areas in the venue, said Goldenvoice officials.

Guests are encouraged to print their tickets in advance to make sure the entry process runs smoothly.