Person rescued from Santa Barbara structure fire transported to local hospital

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – One person was transported to a local hospital after being rescued from a residential fire in Santa Barbara's Westside neighborhood late Friday morning, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The Santa Barbara Police Department Combined Communications Center received reports of the fire on the 500 block of West Canon Perdido Street just before 11 a.m. on Friday, according to Kevin Corbett, spokesman for the fire department.

While crews were arriving, they were advised that there was a possible victim inside the residence. The first engine on scene reported light smoke showing from the house and declared a "working fire," Corbett said.

While making an aggressive interior attack, firefighters located the unaccounted-for resident and removed them from the home, he added.

Police officers were on the scene and helped fire crews transfer the patient to the paramedics and to a local hospital.

The extent of the patient's injuries was unknown at the time, Corbett said.

There were no other homes damaged and no other injuries reported. The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

The department responded with three engines, one truck company, and a battalion chief.