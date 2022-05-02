Rüfüs Du Sol set to play at the Santa Barbara Bowl in October

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Grammy-winning electronic trio Rüfüs Du Sol announced that they will be making a stop at the Santa Barbara Bowl in October as part of their North American "Surrender" tour.

Rüfüs Du Sol is set to play at the bowl on Oct. 8, and Paraleven is scheduled to open for the trio, according to Goldenvoice.

The trio has sold over 180,000 tickets for their North American 2022 tour so far and has sold out multiple shows across the country.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. via AXS.com.