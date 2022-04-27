Flume to headline Santa Barbara Bowl in September

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Grammy-winning artist Flume is set to headline the Santa Barbara Bowl at the beginning of September as part of his world tour.

He will be playing at the bowl on Sept. 1 and will be joined by special guests TSHA and Sega Bodega.

Flume rose to fame as a teenager with his self-titled debut album in 2012, and earned his first Grammy Award for Best/Dance Electronic Album in 2016, according to Goldenvoice. He sold over 300,000 tickets across the globe as part of his 59-date world tour that year.

He has played top sets at festivals worldwide, including Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, Japan's Summersonic, and Italy's C2C.

Tickets for his Santa Barbara Show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via AXS.com.