Santa Barbara woman wins $150,000 ‘Dream Big’ giveaway at Chumash Casino

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. – A Santa Barbara woman won a motorhome worth over $150,000 during the "Dream Big" giveaway at the Chumash Casino Resort on Sunday.

Martha O., who did not disclose her full identity for privacy reasons, won a 2022 Georgetown motorhome from the giveaway and said that she didn't even know that her name had been called during the grand prize drawing at 10 p.m.

“A man leaned over and told me he thought my name was called,” Martha said.

“I figured it was probably just something small like $1,500 in slot free play. They told me I won the $150,000 grand prize, I couldn’t believe it. I was surprised. It completely caught me off guard.”

A spokesman for the casino said that Martha had accumulated entries for the "Dream Big" drawing over the past three months by using her player's club card whenever she played table games or slots at the casino.

Martha said that she likes to make the trek to Santa Ynez from Santa Barbara on Sundays and occasionally Friday and Saturday nights.

“I keep coming back because of my host,” she said. “The hosts treat me wonderfully. It’s heartwarming. They always say hi and try their best for me when I visit.”

