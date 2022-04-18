Jury selection begins in murder trial of Santa Barbara man who killed three in 2019 crash

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Jury selection for the murder trial of a Santa Barbara man who is accused of intentionally crashing his car into another car, killing two children and one woman on Highway 154 in October 2019, is set to begin at the Santa Barbara Superior Court on Thursday, April 28.

Investigators said that John Dungan, 30, intentionally drove into oncoming traffic near Cold Spring Bridge on Oct. 25, 2019, killing 34-year-old Rebecca Bley and her children, Lucienne Bley Gleason, 2, and Desmond Bley Gleason, four months.

Dungan was also injured in the crash.

He has previously pleaded not guilty to the criminal murder charges that he faces – three counts of first-degree murder and the enhancement of committing a crime while released from custody on a felony charge.

Jury selection will begin on April 28 in Department 1 of the Santa Barbara Superior Court, according to Barbara Ross, Executive Assistant to the District Attorney.