Dos Pueblos High School Student received $40,000 scholarship from Southern California Edison

GOLETA, Calif. – A Dos Pueblos High School senior was one of 30 students to receive an academic scholarship from Southern California Edison (SCE).

Charlotte Sinclair received a $40,000 scholarship to further her academic studies in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) in college.

Sinclair was accepted to MIT and will be majoring in mechanical engineering in the fall, according to Ben Gallagher, spokesman for SCE.

In her scholarship application video, Sinclair said that she hopes to become a mechanical engineer for the U.S. Navy.

By pursuing a career in STEM, Sinclair hopes that she can inspire future generations of women to do the same.

"I want to become a mechanical engineer to inspire other future generations of women to see STEM fields as a place for them too," she said.

SCE gave out 30 scholarships to high school students in its service area – totaling $1.2 million.

In order to have been chosen for the scholarship, applicants had to have at least a cumulative GPA of 3.0, show financial need, and plan to pursue studies in STEM fields at a four-year accredited college or university.

SCE has awarded more than $13.5 million in scholarships to 730 students through this program since 2006.