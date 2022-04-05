Sarah McLachlan to headline the Arlington Theatre in June

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan will be headlining a show at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara in June.

McLachlan, along with special guest Vanessa Freebairn-Smith, will be performing in downtown Santa Barbara on June 16. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 8 via AXS.com.

McLachlan has earned three Grammy Awards, 12 Juno Awards, has sold over 40 million albums worldwide, and has been inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, according to Jannina Almeida, spokeswoman for Goldenvoice.

"Sarah's music embodies the art of songwriting on its most personal level and her indelible vocals resonate with people everywhere," Almeida said.

She also founded the Lilith Faith tour, which highlighted female musicians and brought over two million people together in three years, according to Almeida. The tour raised over $7 million for local and national charities.

McLaghlan has also received the Governor General's Performing Arts Awards for Lifetime Achievement in Canada.

She founded the Sarah McLachlan Foundation that funds the non-profit Sarah McLachlan School of Music. The music school provides music education and mentorship free to children facing barriers to access, according to Almeida.

"From an early age, music provided Sarah with the tools she needed to navigate the challenges she faced in her life, so she recognizes how important it is for every child to have those same opportunities," Almeida said.

Because of this, McLachlan will donate $1 of every ticket sold to her music school.