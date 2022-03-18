Planned burn set for Figueroa Mountain starting next week

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Between one and 10 acres of slash from dead trees and brush near Figueroa Mountain are planned to to be burned over the course of three days beginning Tuesday, March 22, according to the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District.

The burns will take place near Figueroa Mountain and other forest areas on March 22-24, with burning operations starting at 7:30 a.m. and going until 5 p.m. on a permissive burn day, said Lyz Bantilan, spokeswoman for the county Air Pollution Control District.

"The goal of the series of pile burns is to reduce the risk of wildfire. Prescribed, or planned, fires typically burn less intensely than wildfires," Bantilan said.

"Prescribed burns can help prevent the spread of wildfires and can reduce impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation."