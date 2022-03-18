Juana Flores’ legal team seeks federal pardon for permanent citizenship status

GOLETA, Calif. - Lawyers and advocates for Juana Maria Flores have asked President Biden for a pardon that would allow Flores to apply for permanent status in the United States as the spouse of a U.S. citizen.

”We’ve got here on a temporary humanitarian status. We want to make that permanent” said Juana’s lawyer, Frank Ochoa.

She was deported to Mexico in 2019 and returned to Goleta in June 2021 via temporary parole.

“I just want it to be over. I feel like it’s an ongoing process that doesn’t stop” said youngest Juana’s son, Caesar Flores.

“She has ten children, nineteen grandchildren now and she’s the foundation for this family” said Frank Ochoa.

Flores would have to apply for another temporary stay in June, but lawyers are seeking to let Juana apply for a permanent citizenship.

"Keep Juana Home" is the goal of Flores' legal team.