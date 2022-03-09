Goleta man arrested for explosion at local Santa Barbara restaurant

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A 55-year-old Goleta man was arrested on Tuesday night after throwing an object to make a "flash-bang" explosion at a Brophy Bros restaurant in Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The police department received a call around 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday about an "unknown type of explosive device" that was lit off inside the restaurant, located on the 100 block of Harbor Way, according to Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale.

Upon investigating and watching surveillance footage from inside the restaurant officers learned that the man had walked out of the restroom and threw an unknown object near the kitchen.

A bright flash was seen from the object that he threw, Ragsdale said.

After further inspection, officers learned that the item thrown was a flash-bang that is similarly used by trained law enforcement and military personnel to create sound and light diversions, he added.

After throwing the object and detonation, the man went back to the table where he was eating at Brophy Bros, Ragsdale said.

There were no reported injuries.

The man was taken into custody and transported to the Santa Barbara County Jail where he was booked for two felony charges.

His bail was set at $500,000, according to Ragsdale.

Officers do not know the motive at this time, and the case is still under investigation.