Construction work on Highway 101 to repair damage from Carpinteria freeway fire begins Monday

CARPINTERIA, Calif. – CalTrans and the City of Carpinteria will begin construction on Monday, March 7 on the portions of the Highway 101 drainage system that were damaged in a fire last month.

Two separate fires broke out in a drainage pipe under the freeway in Carpinteria on Feb. 19 and the early morning hours of Feb. 20, causing the freeway and Via Real to shut down for multiple hours.

Work to replace the portions of the drainage system near Via Real that were damaged will begin on March 7, and the road will be closed to pedestrians and bicyclists during the construction, according to Kirsten Ayars from SB Roads.

The existing vehicular closure will remain in place, she added.

Crews will be digging a 16-inch trench to install new concrete pipes and reline pipes under the highway, Ayars said.

The street lights near the trench will be turned off and dismantled during the work, but the bike path along the opposite side of Carpinteria Creek will remain open with lighting, she added.

The detour on Via Real to Bailard Avenue and then to Carpinteria will remain in place.

The work is expected to last through the end of April with pedestrian, bicyclist, and vehicular access anticipated to open on April 8, Ayars said.