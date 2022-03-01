The Chicks to headline Santa Barbara Bowl in July

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- The 13-time Grammy award-winning musical trio, The Chicks, announced that they will be performing a headlining show at the Santa Barbara Bowl in July.

The Chicks, formerly known as The Dixie Chicks, will be stopping through Santa Barbara as part of their highly-anticipated return to the road on July 29.

After nearly 14 years, The Chicks released their fifth studio album "Gaslighter" in July 2020. The album was co-produced by award-winning singer-songwriter and producer Jack Antonoff.

The Chicks have sold more than 30.5 million albums and are among a small group of artists – and are the only female group – to achieve multiple "diamond" selling, or 10 million copies, releases, according to Jessica Puchli, spokeswoman for Goldenvoice.

The trio has won 13 Grammy awards, six Billboard Music Awards, four American Music Awards, and multiple Country Music Association Awards, Puchli said.

The Chicks are also partnering with Reverb.org, an environmental non-profit organization, to make the tour more environmentally sustainable "while engaging fans to take action for people and the planet," Puchli said.

Indie-rock singer Jenny Lewis will headline the July 29 show.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, March 4 at noon via AXS.com.

Presale tickets will be on sale on Thursday, March 3 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.