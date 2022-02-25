Country singer-songwriter Jon Pardi to headline Santa Barbara Bowl in August

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Award-winning country singer-songwriter Jon Pardi is set to headline the Santa Barbara Bowl with his "Ain't Always the Cowboy" tour on Aug. 5.

Pardi will be joined by openers Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters.

Pardi is a Country Music Award and American Country Music Award-winning singer-songwriter and producer.

His album "Heartache Medication" was nominated for album of the year by both the CMA and ACM and was named one of Rolling Stone's Best Country albums of 2019.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale March 1 at 10 a.m. and run through March 3 at 10 p.m.

Regular tickets go on sale March 4 at 11 a.m. via AXS.com.