“Evenings at Elings” live concerts in the park return in the spring

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- "Evenings at Elings" will return to Elings Park in the spring, bringing live reggae concerts to visitors of all ages.

"Evenings at Elings" began in 2021 and was the first live concert at the park, according to Andres Nuño, event organizer.

The series will return to Santa Barbara in the spring and the fall with six dates that will be headlined by national touring artists, Nuño said.

“For us, "Evenings at Elings" created a new outdoor music opportunity that allowed guests to sprawl out, bring their children, and dance the night away at one of the most beautiful locations in Santa Barbara,” he added.

The first concert will kick off with Israel Vibration and the Roots Radics on March 11 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The concert series benefits the Elings Park Foundation, and different beers, wines, kombuchas, and food vendors will be on site, Nuño said.

Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 at the door, and kids under 12 are free, according to Nuño.

For more information, vist EveningsatElings.com.