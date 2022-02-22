The Black Crowes “Shake Your Money Maker” tour coming to Santa Barbara Bowl

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- The celebrated rock band, The Black Crowes, announced new dates for its "Shake Your Money Maker" summer tour, which now includes a stop at the Santa Barbara Bowl.

The band will play at the bowl on July 24, and tickets go on sale Thursday, Feb. 24 via AXS.com. Presale ticket sales begin Wednesday, Feb. 23.

The band originally launched its 30th anniversary "Shake Your Money Maker" tour in 2021, featuring over 37 concert dates and two-hour sets.

"Taking the country by storm last summer, their return was marked as one of the first rock n’ roll tours to hit the road since the pandemic began in March 2020," said Jessica Puchli, spokeswoman for Goldenvoice.