Smashing Pumpkins to play at Santa Barbara Bowl in May

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- The Smashing Pumpkins will be making a stop at the Santa Barbara Bowl on May 13 for its Rock Invasion 2 Tour.

The Smashing Pumpkins has brought a "unique style and raw power" to audiences across the world for over 30 years, said Jessica Puchli, spokeswoman for Goldenvoice.

The band has sold over 30 million albums, won two Grammy Awards, multiple MTV Awards, and an American Music Awards.

The current band features founding members Billy Corgan, James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin, and long-time guitarist Jeff Schroeder and bassist Jack Bates.

The band is currently working on a 33-song album that is expected to be released in 2022, Puchli said.

The concert will feature special guest BONES UK.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 25 at AXS.com.