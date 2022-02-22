Public invited to help name wallaby at the Santa Barbara Zoo

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- The Santa Barbara Zoo is asking for the public's help naming a female wallaby in the new Australian Walkabout exhibit.

The wallaby is a Bennett's wallaby that can be found along the eastern coast of Australia and on the island of Tasmania, according to Jennifer Zacharias, the zoo's spokeswoman.

Adults can weigh between 30 and 40 pounds and can stand about three feet tall, according to Zacharias.

The public is invited to choose between three four for the wallaby:

Inala, which is a suburb of Brisbane, Australia and means "rest time" or "night time" in the language spoken in the northeast region of New South Wales and the southeast region of Queensland

Lowanna, which means "woman" in the Palawa language of Tasmania

Coral, for the Great Barrier Reef in Australia

Kalina, which means "to love" in the Wemba Wemba language of Victoria

Voting begins on Tuesday, Feb. 22 and ends on March 1 at 5 p.m.

The winning name will be announced on the Zoo's social media channels on March 2.

Click here to vote.