Randy Jackson returns to Santa Barbara as celebrity judge for Teen Star competition

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- "American Idol" founding judge, Randy Jackson, will make his way to Santa Barbara to serve as a celebrity judge for the 13th season of the Teen Star competition.

“This is incredibly exciting for Teen Stars to have Randy Jackson return as one of our 2022 celebrity judges," said Joe Lambert, Teen Star executive producer.

"It is a privilege to have Randy guest judge the annual Teen Star singing competition. Randy has a unique ability to identify and cultivate talent, and he has helped pave the way for so many talented musicians."

Jackson was one of the original judges on "American Idol," staying with the show for 13 seasons. Jackson is also credited for over 1,000 gold and platinum records, according to Lambert.

Teen Star is a non-profit organization that works to enhance performing arts opportunities for youth, showcasing the top singing and musical talent in Santa Barbara County through an annual showcase.

Several past Teen Star contestants have used the competition to kickstart their music careers, and some even went on to compete on "American Idol," Lambert said.

This year's showcase will be held on Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. at the Granada Theater.