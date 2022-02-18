Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office reports 15 COVID-19 cases at Main Jail

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office reported an additional 15 positive COVID-19 cases among inmates at the Main Jail on Friday.

With the additional positive cases reported, the months-long outbreak that was first reported on Dec. 8 is up to a total of 277 cases, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

There are 13 active cases, 259 inmates have recovered, and five have been released, Zick said.