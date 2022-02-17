Brandi Carlile’s “Beyond These Silent Days” tour to stop by Santa Barbara Bowl

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Six-time Grammy Award-winning singer Brandi Carlile expanded her "Beyond These Silent Days" tour to include a stop at the Santa Barbara Bowl on June 21.

Carlile is nominated for another five Grammy awards at the 64th annual show this year, including Record of the Year, two nominations in the Song of the Year category, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best American Roots Performance.

Carlile's recent no. 1 album, "In these Silent Days," was inspired by the mining of Carlile's own history while she was writing last year's no. 1 New York Times Best Selling memoir, "Broken Horses."

Ticket's for Carlile's show at the Santa Barbara Bowl go on sale Friday, Feb. 25 at 11 a.m. via AXS.com.

Presales begin Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. and run until Feb. 24 at 10 p.m.