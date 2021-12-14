Sailboat washes ashore on Santa Barbara’s East Beach

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Driving rain and swirling winds during Monday night's storm caused a headache for one local boat owner.

A large sailboat washed ashore at Santa Barbara's East Beach sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Mike Eliason with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department captured video of the grounded boat.

Crews will try to drag that back into the ocean. If they can't, a more extreme measure will be used to clear it from the sand.

The owner will be the one on the hook for moving the boat, officials said. They will have 72 hours to clean up the mess.

No injuries were reported.