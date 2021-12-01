Supporting construction of Gwendolyn’s Playground beyond Giving Tuesday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It's the season of giving. And beyond Giving Tuesday, fundraising for a first of its kind inclusive playground in Santa Barbara is getting some help from a local restaurant through the end of the year.

Kyle's Kitchen teaming up with the Gwendolyn Strong Foundation to build Gwendolyn's Playground.

"Gweyndolyn's Playground is just a really missing component to our beautiful city," Victoria Strong said. "One in four of us lives with a disability and that means families, parents with disabilities, children with disabilities literally can only watch other children play. And that's not community."

More than $6 million will need to be raised for Gwendolyn's Playground to become a reality. So far just under $2.5 million has been donated.

Kyle's Kitchen locations are donating a proceed of their sales to the project. Something that the restaurant does on a quarterly basis.

"Our core mission at Kyle's Kitchen is to build a business but also give back and promote the special needs community," Deena Ferro said. "We started the Kyle's Giveback Program that partners with local organizations that help people with special needs and we share their story, we donate, and we encourage the community to do the same."

You can learn more about Gwendolyn's Playground and donate by CLICKING HERE.