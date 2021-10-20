KISMET Musical to come to Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- The KISMET musical is making its way to the Granada Theatre for a special three-show run only in Santa Barbara.

The musical is a comedy based in ancient Baghdad. The story follows a poet, scammer named Hajj who weaves his way in and out of trouble while his beautiful daughter named Marsinah meets and falls in love with "the Caliph" that is betrothed to another.

The musical was produced on Broadway in 1953 and won a Tony Award for best musical in 1954.

“This production provides the perfect opportunity to contemporize and authentically represent KISMET. I am so happy to say, I think this may be the most authentic cast to play this show, ever," said Director Lonny Price, who has directed many other shows including Sunset Boulevard, Sweeney Todd, Campany and Sondheim! The Birthday Concert.

Santa Barbara resident and philanthropist Sara Miller McCune presented it as a gift to the area for her 80th birthday celebration.

The show is executive produced by two-time Tony Award-winning theatre producer Ken Davenport, and regionally produced in Santa Barbara by Miller McCune.

Cultural consultant Naila Al-Atrash, a Professor of Arabic Theater and Film at NYU, helped ensure accurate representation of the Middle Eastern-inspired world.

The three performances run at the Granada Theatre on Saturday, October 23, at 2:30 and 7:30 pm and on Sunday, October 24, at 2:30 pm.

The show is a collaboration with the Santa Barbara Symphony and State Street Ballet.

The original score from Alexander Borodin is under the direction of Nir Kabaretti and The Santa Barbara Symphony, with brand new choreography from State Street Ballet’s co-artistic director, William Soleau.

