100 Santa Barbara students receive backpacks, school supplies

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara students were able to get a backpack full of gifts for school on Wednesday.

City National Bank in partnership with United Way of Santa Barbara County gave out backpacks filled with school supplies to 100 students at Franklin Elementary School.

The backpacks had school tools including markers, pencils, paper and scissors.

The school items will help students be prepared for a successful school year.

City National Bank also provided Franklin Elementary School with $1,000 Barnes & Nobles gift card to fill their library with new books.

“We are proud to support local students every year with much-needed back-to-school supplies. We cherish our longstanding partnership with United Way and Franklin Elementary School,” said Amber Ortiz, Senior Vice President at City National Bank.

City National Bank says they have partnered with United Way of Santa Barbara County since 2014 to bring their Back to School Drive program to local students.