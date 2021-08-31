Santa Ynez Valley Transit to offer discount rides for school-aged children

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. -- Santa Ynez Valley Transit will offer discounted monthly passes to young riders on Monday.

The transit service will provide reduced fare options to young children ages 6 to 20 years old.

With school back in session, in-person, the transit hopes to help students and families who rely on public transportation for travel.

The trial bases will begin September 1 and go until December 31.

The transit will also offer a monthly student pass with unlimited rides for $30 per month. The regular pass is usually $42.50.

They will also provide a one-way student fare for $1. This fare usually costs $1.50.

“Public transportation is an essential service and is often the only way students can travel to and from school,” said Matt van der Linden, Public Works Director for the City of Solvang. “When the school district informed us that families needed help getting to school, we were thrilled to help.”

The transit says parents, caregivers and students can purchase a $30 Monthly Student Pass at the SYVT office at 431 Second Street, Suite 9, in Solvang.

A parent or caregiver can purchase the pass by providing their student’s name and school. A student can purchase the pass by showing their valid student ID.

The Monthly Student Pass will offer unlimited rides for the month of purchase on all SYVT fixed routes.

Students will have to provide their student ID when using their student fare pass.

Parents and caregivers can pay the One-way Student Fare for their student when boarding a fixed route if their student is traveling with them.

The transit says they are continuing to follow official guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including requiring passengers to wear their face masks on the buses through January 18, 2022.

The transit cleans all their vehicles with hospital-grade disinfectant daily and they also conduct wipe downs of high-touched surfaces including handrails and fareboxes.

For more information on this program, call SYVT at 805-688-5452.