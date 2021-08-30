2021 Carpinteria Community Awards Gala postponed

Santa Barbara - South County

CARPINTERIA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce has postponed their Carpinteria Community Awards Gala on Monday.

The 2021 Carpinteria Community Awards Gala was set to happen in October but due to the rise in COVID cases from the Delta variant, the chamber has decided to reschedule the event to 2022.

The community award gala celebrates the Carpinterian of the Year, Jr. Carpinterian of the Year, Educators of the Year, local non-profits and volunteers.

The chamber will provide a new date when they are able to reschedule the event.

The chamber's outdoor State of the County event will be on September 30 at the Hilton Beachfront.