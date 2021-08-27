Firefighters put out mobile home fire in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Firefighters knocked down a mobile home fire in Santa Barbara on Friday afternoon.

At around 2:51 p.m., Santa Barbara City Fire received reports of a structure fire on the 1200 block of Punta Gorda.

At arrival, crews found a mobile home on fire.

Firefighters began an attack on the fire and were able to put out the fire.

There are no reported injuries but the Red Cross was called to help the residents of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigaiton.