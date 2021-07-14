Hundreds of Santa Ynez Valley homes remain without power after car crashes into pole

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. - Hundreds of Pacific Gas & Electric customers remain without power Wednesday after a car crashed into a power pole.

The crash happened around 7:50 a.m. Wednesday morning near the intersection of Via Juana and Highway 246.

Power was knocked out to more than 400 customers while crews worked to repair the damaged power pole. Power lines were in the roadway and traffic was being diverted away from the scene.

As of 3:45 p.m., hundreds of homes remain without power according to PG&E's online outage map.

A timeline for when power would be restored was not readily available.