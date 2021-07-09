TSA: Arrive early to Santa Barbara Airport

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Transportation Security Administration is encouraging Santa Barbara Airport travelers to arrive to the airport early.

The federal agency says projections for travel over the next few weeks will have security lines extra long.

Passenger screening volumes at SBA are currently more than 125% of 2019 levels, the TSA said.

Compared to other airports, that recovery rate is 16th in the entire country.

TSA data also shows the busiest times for the Santa Barbara Airport are 5 to 7 a.m. and from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The busiest days are Thursdays and Fridays.