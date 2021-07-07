Police investigate hit-and-run in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif -- Santa Barbara police investigators are asking the public to help find a car involved in a hit-and-run on Wednesday.

On June 27 around midnight, a driver hit a pedestrian on the 200 block of West Carrillo Street.

The driver fled the scene and police arrived to find the victim lying in the middle of the road with serious injuries.

The victim was transported to Cottage Hospital.

The car is described to be an early to mid-2000s Toyota pick-up truck, either a Tacoma or Tundra.

Police say the front grill of the Toyota emblem was knocked loose from the truck and was found at the scene.

They also say that one of the headlights was also damaged during the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

Investigators say they want to speak to the driver of the car regarding their version of the events.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Traffic Investigator Kamin at 805-897-3719 or email ckamin@sbpd.com.