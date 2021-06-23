Traffic slowed after truck crashes into center divider in Carpinteria

Santa Barbara - South County

CARPINTERIA, Calif. -- Traffic is slowed down in Carpinteria after a truck crashed into the center divider on Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday at around 2:55 p.m., Santa Barbara CHP responded to reports of a crash into the center divider on Highway 101 southbound near Reynold Avenue.

Officers arrived to find a silver Chevrolet truck over the center divider.

The driver of the truck was transported to Cottage Hospital for unknown injuries.

CHP officers say traffic is still slowed down in the area.