Film Festival begins with opening night film ‘Invisible Valley’ at SBCC drive-ins

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The 36th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival begins Wednesday night with the dual showing of 'Invisible Valley' at the new drive-in theatre setups at the beach-side Santa Barbara City College parking lots.

'Invisible Valley' director, Aaron Maurer, joined FOX11 to discuss the documentary and what it means to be the Opening Night film kicking off SBIFF.

Invisible Valley weaves together the disparate stories of undocumented farmworkers, wealthy snowbirds, and music festival-goers over the course of a year in California's Coachella Valley. In exploring the history as well its imperiled future, the film uncovers an imminent environmental and social crisis, and the looming consequences for the people who call it home.

The film will be shown on the two massive outdoor screen set up at SBCC. 'Invisible Valley' and the entire film festival lineup begins at 8 p.m.