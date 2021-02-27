84 new COVID cases, two new deaths reported in Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Public Health reported 84 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths on Saturday.

One of the individuals who died was over the age of 70 while the other was between 30 and 49 years old. One lived in the City of Santa Barbara and the other resided in the City of Santa Maria.

Public health said both individuals had underlying conditions and neither were connected to an outbreak at a congregate care facility.

The county said a death is considered to be coronavirus-related when the health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can sometimes take several weeks to verify.

This brings the countywide death toll to 411. 74 people are currently hospitalized, 18 of whom are in the ICU. There are 386 active cases in the county at this time.

