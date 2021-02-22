Planned burn scheduled this week at Figueroa Mountain

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Los Padres National Forest and Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District scheduled a planned burn at Figueroa Mountain this week.

The planned pile burning will burn 1 to 10 treated acres of dead trees and brush on Figueroa Mountain and other forest locations.

The planned burn is to help reduce wildfire fuel during fire season. State Parks say prescribed burns can also reduce impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation.

Their goal is to burn a pile of brush.

The planned burn is set to start on Monday. State Park officials say additional burnings will happen through April if the weather will allow a safe burn.

Burning operations will begin at 7:30 a.m. and end at 5 p.m.

Los Padres National Forest with Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District or APCD, San Luis Obispo County APCD, San Joaquin Valley APCD, Ventura County APCD and the California Air resources Board will be planning and/or conducting the burn.

For more information on this planned burn, click here.