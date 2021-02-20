Santa Barbara police report missing girl was found

Santa Barbara - South County

UPDATE 2/20/21: Santa Barbara Police spokesman Anthony Wagner reported 12-year-old Brittney Nahomey Miranda Rivera was located and is safe Saturday night.

He said a couple of Good Samaritan community members who had seen the alerts that she was missing spotted her in the foothills of the Riviera Community around 7:45 p.m.

The community members called 911 immediately and Brittney was reunited with her family.

Santa Barbara police want to thank everyone for their help in this search.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Police Department was seeking the community's help locating a missing girl Saturday evening.

12-year-old Brittney Nahomey Miranda Rivera was reportedly visiting Santa Barbara with her family when she became separated from their group around 5 p.m. in the area of Anacapa and E. Cota Streets.

Brittney's family said she does not have a cell phone and is unfamiliar with the area. She mostly speaks Spanish but knows some English.

Brittney is described as being 4-foot-11 and weighs about 110 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. The picture shown above was reportedly taken just before Brittney went missing.

If you happen to see Brittney or know where she might be, please call 911 immediately.