Santa Barbara mail thief arrested

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A 31-year-old man has been arrested in Santa Barbara for mail theft and other theft-related charges.

On December 29, 2020, a victim of mail theft filed an online report for several packages that had been taken from their community mailbox cluster in the area of Canyon View Road and Sycamore Vista Road in Montecito.

The same victim contacted the Sheriff’s Office in January 2021 to report more mail stolen, but this time they captured video surveillance of the suspect.

A Sheriff’s Deputy gathered the video evidence and began an investigation.

With the assistance of Santa Barbara Police Detectives, Custody Deputies and Sheriff’s Detectives, the suspect was identified as Juan Carlos Coronado-Mendoza.

The deputy authored a warrant for the arrest of Coronado-Mendoza, as well as for the search of his home.

Sheriff’s Deputies arrived at his residence Tuesday morning and arrested him on the warrants.

During a search of the residence, dozens of pieces of suspected stolen mail were recovered, with addresses ranging from the Santa Ynez Valley to Oxnard.

Coronado-Mendoza was booked at the Main Jail.

Sheriff’s Deputies will be contacting potential victims identified by the evidence.