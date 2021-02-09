11 additional deaths related to COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County reports 11 additional deaths on Tuesday afternoon.

Public Health says 8 of those patients were over 70 years old and three were between the ages of 50 to 69 years old.

Seven residents were reported to have underlying health issues and two deaths were associated with outbreaks at congregate care facilities.

Two residents were from South County Unincorporated, three were from the City of Santa Barbara, three were from Lompoc and three were from Santa Maria.

This brings the total number of deaths to 348 people.

There were 124 people that tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.