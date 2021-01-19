Convicted felon arrested twice in less than one week in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- A convicted felon was arrested twice in less than one week for multiple charges in Santa Barbara.

On Saturday at around 11:40 p.m., Santa Barbara police received reports of a burglary in progress at a closed business on the 100 block of Nopalitos Way in Santa Barbara.

At arrival, officers established a perimeter around the area. Officers also brought along a police dog named Kyra.

The suspect was identified as Curt Cary Carpenter, 54 from Santa Barbara.

Carpenter was seen fleeing the property after jumping the fence line.

Officers tracked down Carpenter and were able to find and contain him within the surrounded perimeter.

Kyra, the police dog, searched the area and located Carpenter hiding inside a car. After multiple commands to exit the car, Carpenter came out and was taken into custody without further incident.

Santa Barbara police conducted a further investigation and found that Carpenter was associated with a parked car in a nearby lot. Police conducted a search of the car and found a loaded gun, pellet rifle, taser and a large quantity of methamphetamine.

On Sunday morning, Carpenter was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail for multiple charges including burglary, possession of a loaded firearm, felon in possession of a loaded firearm and possession of drugs.

On Tuesday at around 3:40 a.m., Santa Barbara police officers responded to reports of a possible disturbance at a motel on the 2800 block of State Street in Santa Barbara.

Officers arrived on scene and found an individual who was distressed.

Officers found a possible robbery in progress by a concealed person in a room. Officers entered the room and ordered all the occupants out at gunpoint.

The suspect was then identified as Carpenter. He attempted to further conceal himself and refused to comply with officers commands.

Officers tased Carpenter and he fell to the ground. He was then directed by officers to crawl out of the room. He was then taken into custody.

Officers found the room that Carpenter stayed in and found a loaded handung, a stun gun bat, large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, pills and large sum of cash.

On Tuesday morning, Carpenter was booked again on multiple felony charges.

A Santa Barbara County Judge approved of a $1 million bail increase.