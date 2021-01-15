Santa Barbara County Sheriff, staff get vaccinated for COVID-19

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff along with 23 Sheriff's Office staff members received their COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday.

The vaccination event took place in the Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building.

“First shot of Moderna on board. A very efficient and painless process. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated and do their part to protect the community from this insidious virus," said Sheriff Bill Brown. "Thank you, Michelle, and everyone at the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department for helping protect us so we can protect others.”

In addition, 32 custody staff members and 23 Wellpath contract healthcare workers were vaccinated on Wednesday at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail.

The sheriff's office said vaccinations for the rest of its employees will continue through the coming days.

For a breakdown of daily COVID-19 cases throughout Santa Barbara County, click here.