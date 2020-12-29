Stay-at-home order extended in Southern California region, including Santa Barbara, Ventura, SLO counties

Santa Barbara - South County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Dr. Mark Ghaly, Secretary of the California Health and Human Services, announced the extension of the current stay-at-home order on Tuesday afternoon.

During an online press conference held on Tuesday afternoon, Ghaly announced that the Southern California and San Joaquin Valley regions will stay under the stay-at-home order for a minimum of three more weeks, due to a surge in cases and a lack of improvement in ICU availability.

Ventura County saw its highest number of cases with over 3,000 new cases over the holiday weekend.

The regions will remain under the restrictive order until hospital ICU capacity reaches at least 15 percent.