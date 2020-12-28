A Santa Barbara Zoo penguin has died

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara Zoo announced the death of one of their Humboldt penguins on Monday.

On Monday, Santa Barbara Zoo posted a photo and video of one of their Humboldt penguins passing away due to a respiratory fungal infection.

Vetta, a 10-year-old Humboldt penguin, was humanely euthanized after unsuccessful medical treatment on her respiratory fungal infection.

Vetta and her partner, Monty, waddled together all around the zoo during the pandemic.

Their waddles helped bring joy to the Zoo and viewers during a difficult time nationwide.

The Zoo says Vetta and Monty were a great duo and were great parents.

Vetta resided at the Zoo for three years.

Ellie, a zookeeper at the Zoo, shared that though Vetta lived there for 3 years, she lived with her colony as if she had known them her whole life.

They say they will miss Vetta's curiosity, sweet nature, and adventurous spirit.