Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People brings Christmas cheer by giving out toys

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. - Christmas cheer is coming to 150 families in the Santa Ynez Valley.

The Santa Ynez Valley Organization "People Helping People" invited families in need to pick up donated toys for their children. About 500 kids will be receiving toys from the organization this year compared to 220 last year.

The toys were donated from throughout the Santa Ynez Valley from the Toys for Tots and Coats for Kids organizations.

"Our numbers were up 60 percent so definitely a greater need," Mayra Marquez from People Helping People said. "A lot more people that we haven't served before. But we're happy that with support from the community we were able to help."

If you need extra assistance this holiday season, People Helping People say there's still time to reach out to them.