Lompoc police responds to fatal car crash

Santa Barbara - South County

LOMPOC, Calif. -- Lompoc police says a driver died in a car crash on Wednesday early morning in Lompoc.

On Wednesday at around 2:12 a.m., Lompoc police responded to reports of a car crash at the intersection of Highway 1 and Hancock Drive in Lompoc.

At arrival, officers found a car crash near that intersection.

Officers say the driver of the car was pronounced dead on scene.

Police say it is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a part in this crash at this time.

The name of the driver is being withheld until the next of kin is notified.

Anyone with any information on this collision is urged to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.

This is still an ongoing investigation.






