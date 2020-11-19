Santa Barbara Zoo begins construction on new exhibit

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Zoo began construction on its Australian Walkabout exhibit.

The newest 15,000 square-foot exhibit will take visitors "Down Under." Guests will be able to walk among the wallabies, kangaroos, emus and birds native to Australia.

The Zoo also plans to incorporate aboriginal culture and language into the space.

It's being built in the former elephant exhibit, where the Zoo's Asian elephants had been kept. The elephants, Sujatha and Little Mac, spent 45 years together until their passing in 2018 and 2019, respectively.



The Australian Walkabout is expected to open next summer.

The Zoo has fundraised nearly $3 million for the new exhibit.

