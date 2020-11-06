More than 3,000 lose power in Montecito during wind advisory

Santa Barbara - South County

MONTECITO, Calif. - More than 3,000 Montecito residents lost power Friday night, according to Southern California Edison.

Edison's website reported that the outage originated north of Coast Village Road in the area of Butterfly Lane and Mesa Road.

The blackout started around 8:42 p.m. and affected 3,522 customers.

While the cause of the outage is still under investigation, SCE said they are working to reroute power for as many homes as possible.

As of 9:29 p.m., SCE reported only 1,708 residents still have no power. Full power restoration is expected around 11:30 p.m.

By 9:45 p.m., only 864 homes remained without electricity.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.