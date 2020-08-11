Santa Barbara Airport to host music concert with Kenny Loggins

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara Airport will be featured in a summer concert festival with special guest Kenny Loggins performing.

The concert festival is called JetStream Summer Fest.

Santa Barbara Airport will be featured during this virtual concert on Aug. 19.

The event will take place on Facebook Live.

The stream will feature performances by local musicians representing each participating city.

Santa Barbara Airport will be presenting local Grammy-award-winning musician Kenny Loggins.

The concert is celebrating "Live Music at a Safe Distance".

The Festival happened earlier this year in Austin, Texas at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and was said to be a big hit.

12 North American airports will join Austin-Bergstrom International Airport for the free, multi-hour livestreamed event.

“Santa Barbara Airport is thrilled to join many of the nation’s best airports and bring a bit of musical joy to our summer,” said Airport Director, Henry Thompson. “And we’re grateful that Kenny Loggins wanted to represent his hometown airport.”

Chief Executive Officer of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Jacqueline Yaft hopes this music festival will help people celebrate the summer time during shelter-at-home orders during the pandemic.

The event kicks off at 3 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.

Viewers can tip musicians through a virtual tip jar and can join the celebration on social media by using the hashtag #JetStreamFest.

The full lineup for the festival will feature:

· Jackie Venson - Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS)

· Kendal Conrad – Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE)

· Ayana Sade – Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT)

· Chuck Courtenay – Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV)

· Destiny L. & Taifa - Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International

Airport (CVG)

· Bashiri Asad – Indianapolis International Airport (IND)

· Monte Skelton - Evansville Regional Airport (EVV)

· Lucy Michelle - Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP)

· Ribo Ruckus – El Paso International Airport (ELP)

· Jason Feddy - John Wayne Airport (SNA)

· Hilo Hi-Flyers – Long Beach Airport (LGB)

· Champagne Sunday - Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)

· Kenny Loggins – Santa Barbara Airport (SBA)

For more information, including how to view the event, click here.